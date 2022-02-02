Charlton Athletic youngster Daniel Kanu has penned his first professional contract with the club, keeping him on board until 2024.

Kanu, 17, has been in stunning form for the Addicks’ youth sides.

His performances have been catching the attention of Charlton Athletic supporters, who are excited to see the young striker develop and, hopefully, break into the club’s first-team in the future.

Now, amid his impressive performances, Kanu has been rewarded with his first professional contract.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic have secured Kanu’s services on a new deal. The contract will keep the prodigy onboard until at least 2024, securing his long-term future.

Kanu has netted a stunning 31 goals across all competitions for Charlton’s U17s U18s and U23s in the first half of the season and it will be hoped that he can continue to impress and develop in the Addicks’ highly-regarded youth set-up.

The latest Charlton academy starlet?

This season has already seen some of the Addicks’ top academy talents break into the first-team picture.

Young defender Deji Elerewe has been in and around the first-team picture at The Valley, while young striker Mason Burstow has burst onto the scene, with his six goals in 14 appearances ultimately earning him a move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Kanu is yet to make his senior debut and both academy manager Steve Avory and first-team boss Johnnie Jackson will be looking to do whatever is best for his development, but his goal record at youth level show that Kanu is certainly one to look out for in the future.