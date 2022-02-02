West Brom have today announced that Valerien Ismael has left his position as head coach.

Ismael took over at the club last summer. He came in following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League, and after he’d guided Barnsley to an unexpected play-off place in the Championship last season.

And the Frenchman’s tenure would start positively. West Brom started the season in a strong vein of form but the inconsistencies soon started seeping in, and fans started to turn on their manager.

West Brom find themselves 5th in the Championship as it stands. The club have won just one of their last seven in the Championship, with Ismael’s last game being a 2-0 defeat away at Millwall at the back end of last month.

So how have Baggies fans reacted to the news of Ismael’s departure?

On the whole, they seem very content with the news. Ismael had split opinion all season but now he’s gone, and West Brom can begin their search for a replacement with 17 games of the season remaining.

See what these West Brom fans have said on Twitter about the news:

Wish him well for the future. There was obviously a lot of drama behind the scenes that we'll never truly know about, but it just didn't work out. — Lizzie Hayward 💙 (@ehayward93) February 2, 2022

We don't deserve a decent coach; what is the point when we stick the boot in at the first sign of trouble! — Toby (@Mad_Crazy_Fool) February 2, 2022

Waited for the transfer window to slam shut so any new manager coming in is stuck with what we got.

God help them — Joe's Dad (@josephsdad07) February 2, 2022

Just didn't work out, can tell he tried, no lack of effort but we had to do this, glad it's finally announced 🥲 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) February 2, 2022

Didn’t work for either side. Wish him well in the future. — Paul Chappell (@WanchopePaulo) February 2, 2022

So you leave it until after the transfer window to get a new manager and then he can’t sign anyone? Joke — Garry (@Gazzatron6000) February 2, 2022