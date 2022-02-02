West Brom have confirmed the departure of Valerien Ismael, who leaves the Baggies sat in 5th place, eight points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Ismael leaves the Baggies after 29 Championship games in charge of the club, with assistant head coach Adam Murray also leaving The Hawthorns.

The club’s official statement confirms that the search for a new head coach in already underway as they look to bring a new helm, also thanking both Ismael and assistant Murray for their efforts at the club.

The decision to part ways with the former Barnsley boss comes after an inconsistent run over the past few months.

After going undefeated in their first 10 Championship games, West Brom have been unable to get a run going once again, causing them to lose ground on the title push and the battle for automatic promotion. As it stands, the club sit in 5th place, eight points away from the top two and in danger of dropping out of the play-off positions.

West Brom have won just one of their last seven Championship games, with the victory coming against strugglers Peterborough United.

What now for West Brom?

With the decision made to part ways with Ismael, the Baggies’ full focus will be on getting a new man in charge in a bid to turn around their season and revive their push for automatic promotion.

The decision comes a week before West Brom’s next game, with a visit to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United awaiting the Baggies.