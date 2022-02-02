Nottingham Forest have confirmed the temporary exit of Mohamed Drager, who joins Swiss side FC Luzern.

Drager has been unable to make an impact for Nottingham Forest since arriving in the summer transfer window, failing to make a single appearance for the club’s first-team.

His only game time has come for Forest’s U23 side, featuring twice in the Premier League 2 so far this season.

Now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, the Tunisia international was spend the rest of the season out on loan.

Drager has completed a temporary move to FC Luzern, who ply their trade in the Swiss Super League. The club currently sit at the foot of the table, eight points away from safety after 19 games.

The move will allow Drager to play regular first-team football elsewhere having been named in only one Championship matchday squad this season, remaining an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with West Brom back in November.

Forest’s options on the right-hand side

Given Djed Spence’s stunning performances on the right since joining on loan from Middlesbrough, there hasn’t been many chances for anyone to displace him from the starting XI this season.

The arrival of Canadian international Richie Laryea will only have pushed Drager further down the pecking order too, so a temporary move away from the City Gorund will be best for all parties.

Promising youngster Fin Back is also an option on the right-hand side if needs be, filling in for Spence against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.