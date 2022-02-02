Swansea City continue to struggle in the Championship, with Russell Martin’s side going through a difficult January transfer window too.

Martin finds his side in 19th place of the Championship table after last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

The Swans have now taken just five points from their last eight Championship fixtures, scoring only five goals in that time too.

Swansea look as though they could be quickly sucked into a relegation battle in the second half of last season, but did they do enough to prevent that from happening last month?

Here we review Swansea City’s January transfer window…

Signings?

Swansea made a handful of loan signings last month, with all of Cyrus Christie, Hannes Wolf and Finley Burns coming in on loan.

Elsewhere, Martin brought in Andrew Fisher from his former club MK Dons, whilst also signing full-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Shrewsbury Town.

Sales?

The biggest departure for the Swans last month was Jake Bidwell’s – the left-back left the club to sign for Birmingham City on a free transfer.

But Swansea sanctioned a lot of loan exits last month.

Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen both signed for Lincoln City on loan, whilst Brandon Cooper, Liam Walsh and Steven Benda all secured loan moves away from the club.

Jamie Paterson remains at the club though – the attacker was linked with a number of clubs after seemingly falling out with the club over his contract situation.

Failed moves?

The Swans were linked with a number of players last month. Of the bunch, some included Harry Darling who Martin wanted to bring in from MK Dons alongside Fisher, Ryan Longman who eventually signed for Hull City permanently and Barnsley’s Callum Brittain.

Another former Dons player linked with a move to Wales was Scott Fraser, who signed for Ipswich Town in the summer and then signed for Charlton Athletic on deadline day.

Matt O’Riley was wanted at Swansea but he instead signed for Celtic, and the Swans were also loosely linked with in-form Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Domingos Quina was a late link for the Swans, but he joined Barnsley instead.

Fan reaction…

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on their side’s January transfer window:

Went to a Shrewsbury game last month and Ogbeta did look like one of the standouts to be fair. Very relieved to have finally gotten a LWB, better late than never I guess. #Swans — Declan Terry (@DeclanTerry_) January 31, 2022

That’s the transfer window done now until the summer, got a LWB in but unfortunately not another attacker. Pato also stays and now it’s time to back the team starting from tomorrow night where we play Luton Town. Come on you Swans! #Swans — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) January 31, 2022

The January window, the reality check of the task we face when trying to balance the books at the club. Not the window people wanted but we play with the cards we are dealt. As fans though we have to take the lessons and remember them?#Swanshttps://t.co/nEzRsrAzIy pic.twitter.com/MH0vIM6cZI — Planet Swans (@swansnews) February 1, 2022

