Siriki Dembele made a deadline day switch from Peterborough United to Bournemouth.

Dembele emerged as a star player during his time at London Road.

Now, he has made the move away in a bid to test himself in the upper echelons of the Championship.

After time in Dundee United’s youth ranks, Ayr United’s academy and the Nike Football Academy, Dembele made his senior breakthrough while on the books with Grimsby Town.

His form with the Mariners earned him a move to Peterborough United in the summer of 2018. In his three-and-a-half years with the Posh, Dembele managed 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 outings, ultimately earning his winter move to Bournemouth.

With Scott Parker’s side, he will be looking to help fire the Cherries back to the Premier League. Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd place, one point away from the automatic promotion spots and six away from leaders Fulham.

