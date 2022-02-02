Middlesbrough and Birmingham City both attempted to sign Rangers defender Jack Simpson on Deadline Day according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough had been credited with an interest earlier in the window but nothing materialised. Yet on the final day of the transfer window, Chris Wilder’s side made a move for the defender along with Championship rivals Birmingham.

However, the report states that although both clubs enquired about the 25-year-old before the 11pm deadline, nothing could be finalised before the window closed.

Simpson will now remain at Rangers until the end of the season at least.

It is believed that he is seen as surplus to requirements at Ibrox and will be allowed to move on in the summer. He is yet to feature at all for new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and has been either an unused substitute or not included in the matchday squad since the Dutchman took over back in November.

Both Middlesbrough and Birmingham could reignite their interest in the player if he is still allowed to move on. The two sides are in the market for a centre-back and Simpson has the experience needed to succeed in the division.

He has played in the English second tier previously, having plied his trade with Bournemouth between 2017 and 2020. Although the majority of his appearances came in the Premier League during his time with the Cherries.

There is probably more competition for places at Middlesbrough in the heart of defence with Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair and Sol Bamba at Wilder’s disposal.

Whereas Birmingham have Marc Roberts and Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi to select from at present, although Harlee Dean will return from his loan spell in the summer.