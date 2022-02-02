Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has indicated Nathan Delfouneso will be released in the summer after sealing a loan move to Bradford City.

Delfouneso, 31, completed a deadline day loan move to Bradford City in a bid to play regular first-team football away from Bolton Wanderers.

Over the first half of the season, the former Aston Villa and Blackpool man made 11 League One appearances, with nine of those coming off the substitute’s bench.

Now, as he enters the final six months of his contract with the Trotters, it seems Delfouneso will be on the lookout for a new club in the summer.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Wanderers boss Evatt admitted that the forward’s loan move will allow him to play regular football in a bid to “earn himself a contract for next season”, adding that he’ll “need to impress to get something somewhere else”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Obviously we’ve signed a lot of players and a lot of players in Nathan’s position so we felt it best that he go out and play regular football and try and earn himself a contract for next season.

“He’s got six months left of his contract here and after that, he’ll need to impress to get something somewhere else.

“That’s just football.

“Obviously he’s been a big part of what we’ve done so far and great last year. We wish him well and we just move on.”

Delfouneso’s time with Bolton Wanderers

The former England youth international has been with Bolton since the summer of 2020, joining after his departure from Blackpool.

Across his year-and-a-half-long spell with the club to date, Delfouneso has played 67 times in all competitions, operating anywhere across the front three. In the process, he has managed to net 10 goals, also chipping in with four assists.

Now on loan with Bradford, the forward will be looking to help Derek Adams’ Bantams in their bid to break into the play-offs. The club currently sit in 11th in League Two, six points away from the top seven.