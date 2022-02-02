Wigan Athletic enjoyed a good January transfer window and their squad looks set to fight for the automatic spots in League One.

Leam Richardson witnessed both arrivals and departures throughout last month and his side, who currently sit 2nd in League One, are now ready to try and secure their promotion back to the Championship.

Signings?

Josh Magennis joined the Tics from Hull City in January, bolstering their attack alongside Jamie McGrath, a highly-rated attacking midfielder from Scotland.

Arguably Wigan’s best signing of the month was Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie who they signed for a fee in the region of £32,000, a price well below what he should be worth due to Derby’s unfortunate financial state.

Two additional defensive reinforcements were Curtis Tilt who made his loan move permanent from Rotherham and Glen Rea who signed from Championship club Luton Town on a short-term loan deal.

Sales?

Jordan Jones was the only departure for Wigan last month as the former Rangers winger joined St Mirren on a loan deal until the end of the season. The exact reason for his departure is unknown as he was only signed last summer, but some Wigan fans are speculating on social media that an attitude problem may have sparked his move away.



Failed moves…

Wigan were one of two clubs interested in Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater at the start of January, but the 22-year-old opted to join Hull City instead of making the drop to League One.



Wigan also reportedly (The Sun on Sunday 16.01.21) made a late move for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, but the former Fulham winger ended up opting to join promotion rivals Sunderland instead.

Richardson’s squad were also linked with a move for Cambridge defender Jack Iredale. The deal was set to happen if Tom Pearce left Wigan, but Pearce remained and Iredale stayed at Cambridge throughout January.

Fan reaction…

Wigan fans seem pretty happy with their window and most seem confident of securing an automatic promotion spot back up to the second tier.

Let’s see what Wigan fans on Twitter had to say about their dealings last month…

What a window that was, now to start putting some decent performances in 🇸🇱 #wafc — 🚶🏼 (@lukerobinson47) February 1, 2022

To bring in 4 players during January to add squad depth and to only lose 1 is superb. What a window we have had 💪💙 #wafc — Adam O'Neill (@AdamONeillio) February 1, 2022

Cracking window for tics bad egg out quality players in and made a tidy profit. Up the buying the league tics 🔵⚪️ #wafc — Martin H (@highsy87) February 1, 2022

Smashing Window for us ✍️🏻🤝🏻 #wafc — Conor Donnelly (@DonnellyWAFC) January 31, 2022

Decent transfer window that, well done to all involved getting the deals done 👏👏 #wafc — Kieran Dowd (@KieDowd) January 31, 2022

100 thousand pounds as well, 3 internationals in for absolutely peanuts, what a window, what a club 😍🔵⚪️ #wafc — Lee (@LeeWolv) January 31, 2022