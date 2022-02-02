Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has hailed Joe Rothwell’s attitude after the midfielder was subject to transfer interest last month.

Rothwell, 27, sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire at the end of the season. The former Manchester United midfielder is in his fourth year at Ewood Park, having racked up well over 100 league appearances for the club.

This season, Rothwell has featured 27 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting seven. But Mowbray left him out of the last two matchday squads after transfer interest emerged in the Englishman.

One club being closely linked with Rothwell was Bournemouth, with reports claiming that the Cherries had multiple bids rejected by Rovers.

Speaking to Lancs Live though, Mowbray has hailed Rothwell’s attitude following a week of transfer speculation:

“I’ve had long chats with Joe.

“He knocked on my office door before 8am on Monday and told me he was ready. It was a very mature conversation and huge credit to Joe.

“He’s a great lad Joe and as I said at the time, it is difficult and these are life-changing moments in footballers’ lives and he’s told me he’s going to give everything, he looked me in the eye and was very focused.

“He trained brilliantly that day and I’ve got no reason to think Joe Rothwell isn’t going to give us anything other than 100 per cent every time he is asked to pull on that shirt.”

Rovers still intact…

Few Blackburn fans would’ve predicted a promotion bid for their side this season. But Mowbray’s men continue to defy the odds and maintain a spot in the top two.

Going into last month, the goal for Blackburn would not only have been to bring in players where necessary, but to keep hold of their current players.

Ben Brereton Diaz, Darragh Lenihan and of course Rothwell were all linked with other clubs at one point or another, but all three remain at Ewood Park.

It gives Mowbray a real chance of guiding this Blackburn Rovers side to an unexpected promotion to the Premier League this season – up next for them is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.