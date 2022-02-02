Blackburn Rovers secured the loan signing of Wolves’ Ryan Giles late on in the transfer window last month.

Giles, 22, started the season on loan at Cardiff City.

The Englishman grabbed himself nine assists in 21 league outings for the Bluebirds before being recalled by Wolves, and he’d feature on the bench a number of times for the club before heading back out on loan.

Blackburn have Giles until the end of the season, but where will he fit into Tony Mowbray’s starting XI?

Mowbray likes to play a 5-3-2. It allows for him to have two strikers on the pitch in Ben Brereton Diaz and then either Red Khadra or Sam Gallagher, and then two wing-backs operating the touchlines.

Giles is a left-sided midfielder. Harry Pickering has occupied the left wing-back position for Rovers this season and he’s proved himself to be a competent Championship player, with Rovers fans quickly warming to him.

Pickering though has been injured for the past few games, and he’s not the most creative player either – he has two goals and one assist in 19 Championship outings this season.

Giles meanwhile was playing in a similar position for Cardiff and was one of the most creative players in the league, so his arrival certainly gives Mowbray a positive option on the left, but also a difficult decision to make regarding Pickering.

Both players are young and still learning the game, and both offer different strengths in that area with Pickering perhaps the more defensively sound of the two.

Either way, Rovers have good depth in their squad, particular in the defensive area.

Up next for them is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.