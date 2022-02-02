Jeff Hendrick joined QPR on loan from Newcastle United on deadline day.

Hendrick, 30, joins QPR on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Republic of Ireland man has previously represented the likes of Derby County and Burnley, having joined Newcastle in 2020.

He scored twice in 22 Premier League outings last season and one in three this time round.

But he’s fallen out of favour under new manager Eddie Howe and so the Magpies have allowed him to join promotion-chasing QPR on loan.

The R’s currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table after an impressive season under Mark Warburton, with his side unbeaten in six and having won five of those.

So how much do you know about QPR’s latest signing Hendrick?

Try your hand at our latest quiz below!