Sheffield United youngster Frankie Maguire has returned to the Blades after a loan spell with Bradford Park Avenue, it has been confirmed.

The 18-year-old midfielder linked up with Bradford Park Avenue at the start of December, making the move in a bid to pick up experience away from Sheffield United.

Across his time with the National League North club, Maguire made seven appearances. In the process, he netted one goal, coming in a 4-2 defeat to Gateshead last month. His contributions helped Bradford Park Avenue win three times during his time with the club, falling to three defeats and drawing once.

Now, as confirmed by the non-league outfit, Maguire has been recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

Maguire returns to the Blades with immediate effect, bringing his time with Park Avenue to an end.

20 big games remaining…

Paul Heckingbottom has managed to breath some life into Sheffield United’s campaign following his appointment, with the club back amongst the chasing pack with 20 games remaining.

The Blades have games in hand on many of the teams around them and they sit six points away from the play-off spots, so Heckingbottom and co will be hoping to get the most out of every game in their bid to break into the top six.

The Championship’s unpredictable nature could yet throw up some surprises, but Sheffield United will be up there in the play-offs if they can keep up their current form.

Up next is a clash with Birmingham City, where a win could see them jump as high as 9th.