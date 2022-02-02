Wigan Athletic’s deadline day signing Jamie McGrath has opened up on the role James McClean played in his move to the DW Stadium.

McGrath made the move down from Scotland on deadline day, joining Wigan Athletic from St. Mirren on a permanent basis.

The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Latics and was presented to supporters alongside fellow new arrival Glen Rea ahead of their 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Upon the confirmation of his move to Wigan Athletic, McGrath moved to reveal that star winger McClean played an important role in his decision to join the club.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, McGrath revealed that he has watched McClean for years now, adding that Will Keane has also helped him settle in with the League One club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Growing up, James was one of the main men when me and all my mates used to go and watch.

“Jimmy has been brilliant with me coming here, I rang him a few times and he rang me, and I also know Will from the summer. They are both top lads and have already made me feel welcome from the get-go.

“It helps massively when you know a few players and by all accounts, it’s a great dressing room and the boys seem top drawer.

“They’ve really welcomed me in and I cannot wait to get the boots on and get going.”

A new challenge

After proving himself in Ireland and Scotland, McGrath will be determined to make the most of his chance to impress in the EFL.

The attacking midfielder joins a promotion-hunting side looking to bounce back to the Championship under Leam Richardson’s management. They stand in good stead to do so too, with the Latics currently occupying 2nd place in the League One table.

Wigan have two games in hand on current table-toppers Rotherham United and they sit only three points behind them, while they have a hefty three games in hand on 3rd placed Sunderland.

A push for the League One title is well and truly on for Wigan Athletic and it will be hoped that McGrath’s arrival can help get them over the line.