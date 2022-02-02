Sunderland remain managerless after parting ways with Lee Johnson last weekend, and Neil Warnock has been tipped as his replacement.

Warnock is without a club after leaving Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign.

The 73-year-old has multiple promotions to his name with the likes of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City and he’s already stated his desire to take over at the Stadium of Light.

Reports claim that Warnock would is keen to take over at the club and that he would be open to taking the job on an interim basis until the end of this season.

So what do Sunderland fans make of Warnock’s links?

On the whole, many seem content with the idea – Warnock is a no-nonsense manager who has a proven track record of promotions in the EFL.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Warnock’s links to the club: