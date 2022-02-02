Sunderland remain managerless after parting ways with Lee Johnson last weekend, and Neil Warnock has been tipped as his replacement.

Warnock is without a club after leaving Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign.

The 73-year-old has multiple promotions to his name with the likes of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City and he’s already stated his desire to take over at the Stadium of Light.

Reports claim that Warnock would is keen to take over at the club and that he would be open to taking the job on an interim basis until the end of this season.

So what do Sunderland fans make of Warnock’s links?

On the whole, many seem content with the idea – Warnock is a no-nonsense manager who has a proven track record of promotions in the EFL.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Warnock’s links to the club:

If we just want someone til the end of the season that'll give us the best chance of going up Neil Warnock is 100% one of the best choices Also from the fairytale side of things his last job in football to be getting Sunderland back in the Championship is very nice#SAFC — Mary Moo Cow (@TerryHobkirk) February 1, 2022

Starting to think Neil Warnock may be the best solution short term… We need to get out of this league and he guarantees the experience to get promoted. #SAFC — Stuart (@StuartProctor96) February 2, 2022

I'd take Warnock, but only if he stays if we get promoted. Changing managers every year or so needs to stop 🔴⚪ #safc — Ryan Wilson🔴⚪ (@ryan1994wilson) February 2, 2022

Kisnorbo is very interesting one for #safc I would rather give him a chance than an old fart like Warnock who never had any connection with the club. But if we do go for him at least let him have a whole season and don’t panic if we fail to win promotion this year. — SNutt (@manxmackem) February 2, 2022

For me, absolutely yes if it’s until the end of the season, which I’d argue #SAFC need. I reiterate the importance of long term thinking but to do that, we really need to be in the Championship for me. I’ve said it, home form is fine. I feel Warnock would improve the away form. https://t.co/rMcAVihtQ4 — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) February 1, 2022

Neil Warnock… looks both the safest bet #SAFC could make and the least exciting, all at the same time. — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) February 1, 2022