Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi’s proposed loan move to Dundee is in the hands of FIFA following a late push from both clubs to get the deal done.

Ibsen Rossi agreed to make the move from Bournemouth to Dundee on deadline day, and both clubs have been waiting to see if the deal can be completed.

The Courier reported on Tuesday that Dundee submitted their paperwork in time, but some of the Cherries’ paperwork was not submitted until after midnight.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Record, the deal is now in the hands of FIFA.

It will be down to FIFA to decide if the deal can be ratified, with Ibsen Rossi looking to head out on loan for the remainder of the season to pick up regular game time away from Dean Court.

Ibsen Rossi’s season to date

The Bournemouth academy graduate has been in and around Scott Parker’s first-team at times this season, but his last start came back in August in the Cherries’ 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

Ibsen Rossi was involved in Bournemouth’s first five Chamionship matchday squads starting three times. However, he has been included in just two league game squads since then, with his last league outing coming in November’s 2-2 draw with Coventry City.

Overall, the 21-year-old has played seven times, but a loan move away will allow him to play regular senior football.

He has already spent time on loan in Scotland with Kilmarnock and it will be hoped that this deal can be ratified by FIFA as he bids to continue his development away from Bournemouth.