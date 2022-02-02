Bolton Wanderers enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Cambridge United in League One last night.

Their two-goal win courtesy of Amadou Bakayoko and Oladapo Afolayan extended Bolton’s perfect run to four wins from four, conceding no goals in that time, and lifting themselves back into the top half of the table.

Bolton remain some way off the play-offs however.

Speaking to the club website following last night’s game, Evatt said:

“You can really start to feel that connect again – that connection between players and fans.”

Back-to-back home games for Bolton has seen them win by an aggregate score of 8-0 against Sunderland and Cambridge, and the game last Saturday v Sunderland was close to a sell out.

The atmosphere that the Bolton fans can provide can be a huge boost for the players and is often the deciding factor in some of their games.

Evatt is refusing to rest on his laurels though, as he added:

“There’s lots to be happy about but we know there’s lots more work to come.”

Evatt isn’t hiding from the fact he believes his team were fortunate to score when they did, saying it helped calm his players down:

“The only thing that was missing was the goals. Fortunately, we got the goal before half-time and that kind of settled us down a little bit.”

Cambridge are only one point behind Bolton following yesterday’s result and were ahead before the game started. This makes the win matter even more as Bolton seem to be a cut above most teams sitting mid-table in the third tier.

What’s next for Bolton?

Up next for Evatt’s men is a trip to struggling Morecambe this weekend. Bolton will go into this game as the favourites and with the home side having only one win in their past five outings, so Bolton fans will expect to take all three points.

A win could take them level on points with Ipswich Town who currently sit in 9th, and on 41 points for the season – as it stands, Bolton are 12 points outside the top-six.