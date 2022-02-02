West Brom have had a difficult season so far, and they endured a difficult January transfer window.

West Brom currently find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table after their opening 29 league fixtures.

It’s been a difficult season so far for the Baggies after Valerien Ismael came in over summer – the Frenchman has proved divisive among fans, but how did his side perform in the January transfer window?

Signings?

The biggest signing of West Brom’s January transfer window was the capture of Daryl Dike. The former Barnsley man reunited with Ismael following his impressive loan stint at Barnsley last time round, signing for £7million.

But the USMNT striker has since picked up a hamstring injury which has ruled him out until March, which then meant the Baggies had to find a last-minute replacement for him.

So Ismael brought in Andy Carroll on a free transfer. The former Liverpool man was available on a free transfer after leaving Reading earlier in the year.

Sales?

There were no sales at The Hawthorns last month, but a couple of player departures nonetheless.

Jordan Hugill joined West Brom on loan at the start of the season but he would return to Norwich City last month, and seal an immediate loan move to Cardiff City.

Elsewhere, Robert Snodgrass would leave the club by mutual consent with West Brom announcing the news only yesterday – the Scot has endured a difficult year with the club, falling out of favour since Ismael’s arrival.

And lastly, Jamie Soule secured a loan move to Cheltenham Town.

Failed moves?

There weren’t ‘failed moves’ as such, but West Brom were linked with a few players that they didn’t eventually sign.

Ismael was obviously keen to bolster has attacking options last month and two of the options that were being touted were Vedat Muriqi and Uche Ikpeazu.

The Baggies were said to be rivalling Hull City for the signing of Lazio striker Muriqi before they landed Dike, and then the club were being linked with Ikpeazu following Dike’s injury.

Elsewhere, West Brom were linked alongside Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Connor Goldson, who remains at Rangers.

Fan reaction…

West Brom have made some poor January signings in previous seasons. But last month, they needed a striker and got one, but other positions weren’t really paid any attention and so it’s made for another mixed review from Baggies fans:

Based on the transfer business Albion have done in recent years, you have to say that this has been a great transfer deadline day #WBA — Danny Wright (@dannyw_92) January 31, 2022

The club haven’t helped this situation either. If you wanted to change out style, then VI should have been backed in the summer and in Jan. If I’m right, we’ve only paid a transfer fee for Dike? Where has the money gone? Competitive budget 😂🙈 #WBA — Paul (@P4ulG87) January 31, 2022

Worst window I’ve seen from us for awhile. Glaring issues ignored such as midfield and central defence. Not to mention he’s still our manager #WBA — Foxy (@Foxxxxy1) February 1, 2022