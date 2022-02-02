Sunderland have recently announced the re-signing of club legend Jermain Defoe after five years away from the club.

Defoe joins Sunderland as a free agent and despite his age of 39, will be confident he can have an impact on the Black Cats’ promotion bid this season.

The former West Ham United and Spurs star is known as one of the most prolific and clinical strikers in England and his experience will make him a cut above League One.

Since his departure from Wearside, Defoe joined Bournemouth followed by a move to Rangers where his goals helped the side win the Scottish Premier League.

With Sunderland currently managerless, it is anyone’s guess what system the club will be playing in the coming weeks.

However, here, we take a look at where Defoe might fit into that system.

What could Sunderland’s starting XI look like with Defoe in it?

(3-5-2)

Hoffmann (GK)

Doyle

Batth

Wright (C)

Roberts

Neil

Pritchard

Matete

Dajaku

Stewart

Defoe

Defoe is one of the best poachers in the club’s history and providing him with chances in and around the box is all you have to do to get goals. Sunderland have a plethora of attacking talent that are capable of doing this, making the second half of the season an exciting one for the Wearsiders.

What if Sunderland play a one-striker formation?

Ross Stewart and Defoe are definitely one of, if not the best striking options anyone has in the league.

People may hold concerns over Defoe playing up top alone. However, he showed he was more than capable of doing this for Sunderland under Sam Allardyce, who preferred a 4-3-3 system.

Even if Stewart was given the nod over Defoe, there is no one you’d rather have coming off the bench with 25 minutes to go when you need a goal.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus deserve a lot of credit for pulling off this move, with Defoe an extremely ambitious addition for any League One side.