Gillingham boss Neil Harris has confirmed he would like to add some free agents to his squad.

Harris got his Gillingham managerial tenure off to the perfect start on Tuesday night, with a first-half penalty from Danny Lloyd securing a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Having been appointed on deadline day, there was little time for Harris to make his mark on the Gills’ squad, with only Ben Thompson joining from Millwall.

However, free agent market presents the former Millwall and Cardiff City boss with the opportunity to add some fresh faces, and it’s an opportunity he would like to make the most of.

As quoted by Kent Online, Harris confirmed that, although there aren’t “loads of options”, there are a “couple” he would be interested in adding.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We would still like to add to the squad, if possible.

“There are not loads of options but there is a couple if we could and the chairman has been brilliant.

“If we can, we can, and if we can’t then we won’t, but I think we need a little more strength in depth, just to get us through the season, especially this busy period but as I have found out, it is not always that easy!

“There are free agents and sometimes you have to look at, are there fit, are they not, will they make an impact?”

The battle to stay in League One

Harris’ instant impact at Priestfield gave fans something to celebrate for the first time in a long while, but it remains an uphill battle to keep Gillingham in the third tier.

The win means the Gills are still sat in 23rd place, but they are now tired on 22 points with last night’s opponents Crewe. There are eight points between Gillingham and safety and 20th placed AFC Wimbledon have a game in hand.

However, the heart and desire shown in Harris’ first game in charge of the club gives supporters some hope in their effort to fend off relegation to League One.

Next up is a tough test against Ipswich Town, where Harris and co will be hoping to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time this season.