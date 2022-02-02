Following a return to Sunderland, Jermain Defoe has opened up about the move in a recent interview.

Defoe began his time on Wearside back in 2015 and seven years later he returns.

Defoe has enjoyed both good and bad times on Wearside as his goals played a huge part in Sunderland’s survival back in 2016, however the replication of a 15-goal season wasn’t enough to save Sunderland in 2017.

The 39-year-old goalscorer has signed an initial six-month deal at Sunderland and admits he wasn’t ready to leave when he did.

He told the club:

“I wasn’t ready to leave when I did, and I said I would be back, and here we are.”

His departure came as Sunderland dropped to the second tier, so fans can only speculate that the club’s hierarchy weren’t willing to maintain his wages.

He touched upon promotion chances this season for the Black Cats, however expressed the importance of not getting ahead of themselves, saying:

“The club is in a fantastic position to get promoted. Look to the next game, don’t look beyond it.”

Defoe provides some fantastic experience and his mentality in the dressing room could be a deciding factor in the club’s success this season.

The former Spurs striker mentioned the already strong bond he has with supporters and his infamous relationship with Bradley Lowery, saying:

“The fans are unbelievable and I had a special bond with them. Gemma (Lowery) has been messaging me every morning!”

Defoe pulled the heartstrings of many in the country when he went out of his way to develop an ever-lasting relationship with Bradley Lowery who would end up becoming close with Defoe.

Over 30,000 fans will be attending Defoe’s homecoming match against Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and the club have announced they will be donating £1 from every ticket to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Defoe is convinced, despite his age, he returns to Sunderland with the same eagerness he did many years ago, he said:

“I’m the same person who has come back really, just slightly older! I’ve got the same mentality, the same hunger, the same fire inside me. There’s a lot of my pressure on me but I’m used to that, I’m looking forward to it.”

Defoe admits helping Sunderland achieve promotion could be the perfect end to his playing career, but Sunderland fans will be hoping he remains on Wearside in some capacity after this campaign.

Sunderland currently sit in 3rd place of the League One table, and managerless following the sacking of Lee Johnson last weekend.