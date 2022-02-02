Stoke City loan man Liam Moore has admitted he would be interested in a long-term stay with the Potters.

Moore joined Stoke City on loan in a deadline day move, with winger Tom Ince heading the other way to Reading as part of the deal.

Now, the experienced centre-back has spoken about his decision to join the Potters, also opening up on his desire to earn a “more long-term” stay with the club.

Speaking with the club’s official media channel (quotes via Stoke on Trent Live), Moore said it will be down to him to show Stoke City that he deserves a long-term stay.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It was an easy decision to make.

“I know a lot of people say that but I feel like this is a great step for me, a big football club and a great chance.

“The manager said not to see it as a trial and to just do what I do but for me personally, to walk through the doors, see the training ground, meeting the lads, this is something that I’d like to make more long-term.

“It’s down to me to make the club make that want to happen.”

The battle for a starting spot

If Moore wants to earn a permanent move to Stoke City, breaking into O’Neill’s starting XI will go a long way to helping his efforts.

The Potters brought in three new centre-backs in January including Moore though, so there will be plenty of competition for a starting spot. January additions Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) and Phil Jagielka have started at centre-back recently, while Ben Wilmot and James Chester are also options.

Harry Souttar was a mainstay in O’Neill’s Stoke side in the first half of the season too, but an injury picked up on international duty meaning he won’t play again this season.

Next up for Stoke City is an FA Cup clash with League One side Wigan Athletic, a game in which Moore will be hoping to make an impressive debut for his new club.