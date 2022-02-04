From the joys of survival to the disappointment of relegation, Wahbi Khazri’s time at Sunderland had it all, but what happened to the Tunisian man after his departure in 2017?

Khazri was signed as one of three marquee additions to the squad under Sam Allardyce in January 2016 alongside Lamine Kone and Jan Kirchhoff.

Khazri was a young attacking midfielder who could fill in on the wing and was signed from French club Bordeaux to help the Black Cats survive in his first season.

He will be remembered for his goals against Chelsea and Manchester United which resulted in a huge six points that year against all odds.

Following David Moyes’ appointment, like many players, his performances dwindled away and he quickly fell out of favour. He eventually got his start in a draw at home against West Ham United where he actually scored directly from a corner.

However, that was one of a very few, if any, high points from his final campaign on Wearside and he left the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Where is he now?

Khazri initially returned to France and joined Stade Rennais on loan before joining Saint-Etienne on a permanent deal.

He has seven goals so far this season in Ligue 1 and most recently has featured for Tunisia in the AFCON and registered two goals for his nation.

Khazri will always be remembered fondly by Sunderland for his efforts in keeping the club up under Allaydyce, but there will always be a feeling of unfulfilled potential whilst he was in a red and white shirt.