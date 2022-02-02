Hull City boosted their attacking options on deadline day by signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have brought the striker in on loan until the end of the season.

The Tigers had a busy day on Monday and also completed deals to sign Ryan Longman from Brighton and Hove Albion permanently and Marcus Forss and Liam Walsh on loan from Brentford and Swansea City respectively.

It is a new era at the MKM Stadium under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and they have won all three games since he took over from the Allams.

New boss Shota Arveladze was victorious on his home debut against Swansea City last time out and will be eager for another win against Preston North End this weekend.

Sayyadmanesh is in line to make his first appearance for the club.