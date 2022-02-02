Ipswich Town’s recently released midfielder Jon Nolan has completed a move to Bristol Rovers, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old was allowed to leave Ipswich Town on deadline day, leaving him free to search for a new club on a free transfer.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Shrewsbury Town star has found a new home.

Bristol Rovers have swooped in to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer, with the League Two club confirming the deal on their official club website on Monday evening. The length of Nolan’s deal in not disclosed in the Gas’ confirmation statement.

Nolan’s time at Portman Road

His move to the Memorial Stadium comes after a three-and-a-half-year spell with Ipswich Town, where he ended up falling down the pecking order.

Across all competitions, Nolan played 70 times for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with 10 goals in the process. He joined after a thoroughly impressive spell with Shrewsbury but was unable to nail down a place in the starting XI, with his last appearance for the League One club coming back in January 2021.

The situation with Bristol Rovers

Nolan will now be looking to get back to his best under Joey Barton’s management, with Bristol Rovers’ recent form propelling them back into play-off contention.

Following a difficult 2020, the Gas are now undefeated in five League Two games, with their run of form including four wins and two clean sheets.

As it stands, Barton’s side sit in 12th spot, seven points away from the top seven with games in hand on teams both above and below them.