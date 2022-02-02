Coventry City have announced the departure of Julien Dacosta on loan to Portuguese club Portimonense.

The 25-year-old fullback joined Coventry in 2020 and has since made 24 appearances for the Sky Blues.

He sealed his move to Portugal last night as the restrictions across Europe differ regarding deadline dates.

DaCosta is yet to get a consistent run in the squad this season and has struggled to adapt to life in England.

The move to Portimonense could see Dacosta playing European football next season, as they have an option to buy included.

They currently sit eighth in the first division in Portugal. However, they are currently on a run of seven without a win, a streak extending back to December.

With players like Todd Kane and now youngster Josh Eccles ahead of him in the pecking order at Coventry, a move abroad suits all parties involved.

Here’s what fans on Twitter had to say about the move:

Good luck to him, could be playing European football next season, huge for him, honestly wish him the best of luck #PUSB https://t.co/fJ443DLptr — Tom Upton 🇸🇪🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@TomUpto94934917) February 2, 2022

Wish him the best, put in a few good performances, but just couldn’t settle down #PUSB https://t.co/AxjfrJTIX3 — Connor West (@connorwest98) February 2, 2022

European football next season for the man 👏🏻 showed signs of being class and being able to fight dabo for the RWB spot but couldn’t do it consistently shame maybe he couldn’t settle in England — Michael Friel (@michaellfriel) February 2, 2022

Good luck Julien. It's quite amusing that, Julien Dacosta could potentially be playing in the UEFA Conference League next season if he joins them permanently. I can see why the loan to possible permanent move to Portimonense is so appealing to him. Good luck. — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) February 2, 2022