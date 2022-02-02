Coventry City have announced the departure of Julien Dacosta on loan to Portuguese club Portimonense.

The 25-year-old fullback joined Coventry in 2020 and has since made 24 appearances for the Sky Blues.

He sealed his move to Portugal last night as the restrictions across Europe differ regarding deadline dates.

DaCosta is yet to get a consistent run in the squad this season and has struggled to adapt to life in England.

The move to Portimonense could see Dacosta playing European football next season, as they have an option to buy included.

They currently sit eighth in the first division in Portugal. However, they are currently on a run of seven without a win, a streak  extending back to December.

With players like Todd Kane and now youngster Josh Eccles ahead of him in the pecking order at Coventry, a move abroad suits all parties involved.

Here’s what fans on Twitter had to say about the move: