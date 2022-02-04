Ex-Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson is still enjoying his football up in Scotland for St Johnstone.

His eight-year spell Derby County is something that their fans remember with fondness.

The Rams lured him down to England from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock back in 2011 and he was a constant in their midfield during his eight-year spell.

Bryson was part of the Derby squad that missed out on promotion in the 2013-14 season and came on as a second-half substitute against Queens Park Rangers in the play-off final that year at Wembley.

Unfortunately injuries hampered the end of his time at Pride Park and he left at the end of the 2018/19 campaign to move back up the border to Aberdeen.

He has been missed by the Rams since his departure a few years ago and his absence in the middle of the park is missed, especially during the difficult times they find themselves right now.

How much do you know about Bryson? Test your knowledge below!: