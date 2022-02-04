Sunderland are still in contention for the automatic spots in League One as they sit 3rd, two points behind 2nd placed Wigan Athletic.

The performances of some players have been at a good consistent level throughout the season and we took a look at how they were rated back in October last year.

Here, we look at an updated version of Sunderland’s top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored…

5. Lynden Gooch – 6.77

Starting this list is long-serving Sunderland man Gooch. The American winger has been utilised across the pitch so far this season, most recently filling in at full-back or wing-back. Gooch has been inconsistent so far this season but has shown signs of his usual quality, earning him a place in the top five.



4. Dan Neil – 6.83

A player some may have thought would be further up the list, Neil comes in at 4th after a thoroughly impressive breakthrough campaign. The young midfielder has flourished in the first-team at the Stadium of Light, with his performances even attracting Premier League interest during the January transfer window.



3. Tom Flanagan – 7.04

Despite leaving Sunderland on deadline day, Flanagan makes the top three on this list and many would agree deservedly so. He joined Sunderland as they began their time in League One and has certainly had his best season of them all this year, many will be sad to see him go.



2. Luke O’Nien – 7.16

Maintaining his second place on this list is Sunderland utility man O’Nien. He has been out since November following shoulder surgery after multiple dislocations and he began light training last month. The former Wycombe Wanderers is an incredibly useful player to have in the squad thanks to his unquestionable effort and determination.



1. Ross Stewart – 7.56

Stewart is the top scorer in League One with 18 goals to his name and nine man-of-the-match performances, with his pivotal role in Sunderland’s side seeing him top the list. The arrival of Jermain Defoe has the potential to provide Sunderland fans with a Phillips – Quinn type partnership once again.