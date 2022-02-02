Stoke City endured a busy transfer window over the course of January.

The Potters are still in the fight for the play-offs this season, and Michael O’Neill would have been hoping to bolster his ranks with some fresh faces to prepare his side for the run-in.

Here, we take a look at what was a busy January transfer window for Stoke City…

Signings?

Six new faces came through the doors at Stoke City over the course of January. O’Neill recruited experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka and Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker on permanent deals.

The club also made the most of the loan market. Josh Maja arrived from Bordeaux on a temporary basis, while Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liam Moore joined on loan from Aston Villa, Manchester City and Reading respectively.

Sales?

As part of the deal to bring Moore to Stoke, midfielder Tom Ince headed in the opposite direction to Reading.

Alfie Doughty also left on loan, linking up with fellow Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season. Four players made permanent departures, with summer signing Sam Surridge joining Nottingham Forest, while Danny Batth joined Sunderland and Adam Davies moved to Sheffield United. Young ‘keeper Nathan Broome also left permanently, joining AFC Wimbledon.

There was also a recall for loaned in defender Leo Ostigard, who has since joined Italian side Genoa.

Failed moves?

A whole host of players were linked with moves to Stoke City during the January transfer window.

Arsenal defender and Tunisia international Omar Rekik was linked with a deadline day loan move, but it failed to materialise. Northern Irish starlet Trai Hume was mentioned as a target, but he ultimately joined Sunderland. The likes of Josh Bowler, Callum Brittain and Michael Harris were also among those said to be on the Potters’ radar.

Fan reaction…

After a busy month of transfer dealings, it will be hoped that Stoke City’s new signings can help fire them back into the play-off spots, with the club currently sitting six points away from the top six in 12th.

Here’s what some Stoke City fans had to say about their January transfer window business on Twitter…

Jagielka, Baker, JWP all improve the starting 11. Maja may do too. THB is solid & a better footballer than Ostigard (who I liked ). Moore keeps Chester down the pecking order, I hope. The problems will come at WingBack/FB. We are weak. Still ended the window in better shape #scfc — Steve Collo (@Steve___Collo) January 31, 2022

Definitely a busier window then I thought we'd have. Expected 1 early-ish deal and 1 a week before limping through to the end. Plenty of pace with the attacking options now, hopefully find that cutting edge regularly. 7/10 #SCFC — Timbo (@scfctim25) January 31, 2022

On the whole very happy. Davies was a big call however I am more than happy we look to be giving Bursik the jersey. The Sturridge one IMO was shrewd, took a gamble, realised he was garbage and shifted him on asap. In the past We’ve slated the club for holding dead wood. — Dean Watkins (@Deanwok79) February 1, 2022

8/10 for me. Only thing he’s done that I wouldn’t have is sold Ince, and I wouldn’t have said that at the start of the month! https://t.co/eOb4SC69t1 — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) February 1, 2022