AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has moved to heap praise on striker Aaron Cosgrave following his late equaliser against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Last night, AFC Wimbledon hosted Cheltenham in a game which saw the hosts rescue a late point, avoiding defeat but extending their winless league run to nine.

Currently sitting in 20th in the third tier, the Dons have really struggled for form of late. On their current trajectory, they look set to fall into the relegation zone and they could’ve been one point closer to it had it not been for Cosgrave’s late equaliser.

The 22-year-old striker was recalled from his loan spell at Dover in December and has now registered his first League One goal in his career. Cosgrave came off the bench last night just after the hour mark to equalise less than 20 minutes later.

The goal has sparked a lot of praise from AFC Wimbledon manager Robinson, who took pride in telling supporters that Cosgrave’s display was a shining light in an ultimately disappointing performance.

Speaking to the Wimbledon Guardian, he said:

“He’s a young player, he’s got his goal and we’re excited about him.

“Where there’s disappointment there’s positives, and Cosgrave was excellent when he came on.”

Cosgrave replaced on-loan striker Terry Ablade, who earned his move to League One after an impressive run in Fulham’s U23s. However, it now seems he may have someone to keep him on his toes with Cosgrave looking to break into the starting XI.

Up next for Wimbledon…

Wimbledon make the short trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday as they look to upset the odds and end their run of dismal form.

Charlton have picked up two wins in their past two outings under Johnnie Jackson and will be hoping to make it three from three against a struggling Wimbledon side.