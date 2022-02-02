Sunderland enjoyed an eventful January which saw some surprise incomings as well as departures.

Sunderland parted company with Lee Johnson the day on Sunday which left their fans in the dark regarding how deadline day would operate.

However, as expected sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus were both on Wearside to handle transfer dealings on the final day of the window.

Here we review Sunderland’s January window in full…

Signings?

Sunderland made six additions to their senior squad in January starting with Linfield prospect Trai Hume. A good fee is thought to have been paid for the 19-year-old fullback who is yet to feature.

The Black Cats also turned to the Premier League where they signed Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a free transfer and Jack Clarke from Spurs on a loan deal. The two dynamic wingers have excited fans in the North-East.

Danny Batth from Stoke City was next as the experienced centre half put pen to paper on an 18-month deal.

Deadline day saw two additions for Sunderland, Jay Matete from Fleetwood Town for a fee thought to be substantial for League One.

Sunderland ended their window re-signing club legend Jermain Defoe on a free transfer on an initial six-month contract which has rejuvenated Sunderland supporters.

Sales?

Tom Flanagan was the main departure as his shock move to Shrewsbury Town has left the club a little bit short at the back.

Josh Hawkes sealed a permanent move to Tranmere, whilst Frederick Alves’ loan was terminated early and he was sent back to West Ham.

Both Denver Hume and Aiden O’Brien joined Portsmouth as they look to advance their careers with more game opportunities.



Failed Moves…

Lynden Gooch was rumoured to be heading out as he entered his final six months under contract, but with the versatility and experience he offers, his move to Shrewsbury alongside Flanagan was pulled.

Terence Kongolo of Fulham was heavily linked with Sunderland on deadline day, however that deal unfortunately fell through.

Fan Reaction…

Overall, Sunderland fans seem majorly delighted with this window as once again the board have demonstrated the big names they can attract even without a manager at the helm.

The return of Defoe marks a fairytale-type story and supporters seem eager to once again see the prolific goalscorer back in action.

Here’s what fans on Twitter had to say about their January window…

Absolutely unreal think we could’ve done with the extra CB like but still and unreal window — SAFC (@sunderlandlads1) February 1, 2022

It definitely feels like another wind of change is sweeping through the club. A very good, if not perfect, transfer window, encouraging comments from KLD regarding the new head coach, and hopefully a very upbeat atmosphere for Saturday’s game. Exciting times! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 1, 2022

One of the most positive transfer windows we have had in years. We are definitely in a stronger position then at the start of the window. Haway the lads #SAFC — Ewan (@eab1992) February 1, 2022

I don't think Sunderland fans have ever felt the way we currently do now with Signing Jermain Defoe. What a window, what a club! ❤ #SAFC — Sunderland Limbs (@LimbsSunderland) February 1, 2022

Happy with that window, however I think we will rue the Flanagan transfer without replacing him. Maybe he wouldn't have played much but after Batth and Doyle, Wright and Xhemajli (or however its spelt and hasn't played for 2 year) are injury prone… We are short there now #safc — Stephen Ridley (@RocknRollRidley) February 1, 2022

I'd say that's the best window we've had for along as I can remember, refreshed, replaced and the squad now is in my eyes ready to push for the top 2 no excuses, Now just the massive appointment of a manager no pressure but get that right and we're cooking on gas cheers #SAFC 👌 — 🤙Andy Barron🤘🇫🇷 (@shortsbarron) February 1, 2022