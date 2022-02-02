Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a successful transfer window over the course of January.

Looking to add some more depth to his Blackburn Rovers ranks, Tony Mowbray utilised the market well, bringing in more talented loan players and making the most of players nearing the end of their contracts.

Here, we summarise Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer window…

Signings?

Five players came through the doors at Ewood Park last month. Irish full-back James Brown joined on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Drogheda United, while fees were spent on Spurs starlet Dilan Markanday and Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges – both players who were set to see their contracts expire in the summer.

Two fresh loan additions were made too, with Hertha Berlin’s versatile Dutchman Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Wolves’ left-sided star Ryan Giles both arriving on temporary deals.

Sales?

Despite Joe Rothwell’s heavy links with a move to Bournemouth and interest in the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and John Buckley, there were no permanent departures from Blackburn in January.

Four players headed out on Football League loan moves, though. Harry Chapman returned to Burton Albion, while Tyler Magloire, Hayden Carter and Daniel Butterworth joined Northampton Town, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town respectively.

Leighton Clarkson was also recalled by Liverpool having been unable to break into Mowbray’s starting XI.

Failed moves?

Over the course of the month, many Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours failed to materialise into anything serious.

The automatic promotion contenders saw a bid accepted for Siriki Dembele, only for the Peterborough United man to join Bournemouth. Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson was another player linked with a late move to Ewood Park, while Matt O’Riley, Callum Brittain, Crysencio Summerville and Oli Burke were also mentioned as targets over the course of the month.

Fan reaction…

The key to a successful window for Rovers was keeping hold of their star men, and they managed to do that. Brereton Diaz, Rothwell and Buckley all remained amid links with moves away, while Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe also stayed as they enter the final six months of their contracts.

Not only that, but some vital squad depth was added, preparing Blackburn for the run-in as they look to pull off a remarkable achievement and make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

See how Blackburn Rovers fans reacted to their January transfer window on Twitter:

In: Zeefuik.

Markanday.

Brown.

Hedges.

Giles. Five young, talented incomings with an eye on not only this season, but next season and beyond. No key players sold and no recall for Khadra or van Hecke. I’d call that a successful January transfer window, wouldn’t you?#Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) February 1, 2022

So, #Rovers fans… What do we think of the club’s transfer window? Brown ✅

Zeefuik ✅

Markanday ✅

Hedges ✅

Giles 🙏 — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) January 31, 2022

Ive got butterfly's about the rest of the season. Sone absolute cracking signings made in the window and we have a togetherness that i have not seen in a rovers side for a long time. We are the 12th man and lets back the lads and Mowbray. #Rovers — torbayrover88 (@daddymacca23) February 1, 2022

Great window from rovers… managed to keep the squad together and some good signings too and also dack to come back.. shame on the Markanday injury though #rovers — MickCee (@Mickcee9) February 1, 2022

🚨 WINDOW CLOSED 🚨 With the loan deal of Ryan Giles expected to filter through, I think we've had a stellar window. It could have been better, given the hints Mowbray was dropping, but I think a fine month of deals has been marred by the Joe Rothwell saga. Thoughs? #Rovers — ReadRovers.com (@readrovers) January 31, 2022