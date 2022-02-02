Portsmouth new boy Aiden O’Brien has revealed Pompey’s style of play was one of the key factors behind his decision to make the move to Fratton Park on deadline day.

Portsmouth announced the signing of versatile attacker O’Brien on a six-month deal until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

He joins Pompey from Sunderland, where much of his appearances have come off the bench this season and he will be hoping this move can get him back into the starting XI.

He joins Danny Cowley’s side who currently sit 12th in League One and are winless in their past five league outings. Despite this, O’Brien has spoken highly regarding their style of play and feels he can fit in well.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, he said:



“It was a mad 24 hours and the manager sold the club to me as soon as he got on the phone. The football Pompey played is what I want to be involved in.

“He told me about how he saw me fitting into the team and what he thought I was good at – I couldn’t wait to get here.”

He went on to insist that he is ready to go at Fratton Park despite a lack of game time, having played his last full league game back in October.

“I was itching to sign after the situation at Sunderland and just wanted to get back playing football again,” he said.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running because I feel fit and sharp. I’m ready to play as much as possible.”



When could O’Brien make his debut?

Next up for Portsmouth is an away trip to Oxford United, who are pushing for the play-offs again this campaign. A win for Portsmouth could see them close the gap with two games in hand, putting them in a good position ahead of the run-in.

O’Brien may not have to wait too long for a home debut, with Portsmouth welcoming Burton Albion to Fratton Park next Tuesday.