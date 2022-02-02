Middlesbrough swap their Championship play off pursuit for a glamour tie in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening as they travel to Manchester United.

Middlesbrough overcame Mansfield Town in the third round winning three goals to two in the last minute.

They will undoubtedly look to up their game against the Red Devils and will field a stronger side than the one that started in the last round.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro don’t have any new injury worries ahead of the Friday night clash at Old Trafford. Long-term absentees Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, and Marc Bola will miss the trip however.

As will Riley McGree who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst on international duty with Australia. Therefore he will have to wait for his Boro debut after arriving from Charlotte FC last month.

Elsewhere the Teessiders have a clean bill of health and will be able to call upon all players that started against Coventry last weekend.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Paddy McNair

CB – Dael Fry

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Martin Payero

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Folarin Balogun

We predict that Middlesbrough will start the game against Manchester United with the side that ended the game against Coventry.

Ralf Rangnick’s sides like to press and play on the counter, whereas Chris Wilder’s side like to dominate the ball. This doesn’t necessarily mean this is how the game will play out, but having Martin Payero replace Jonny Howson will give Boro more fluidity in midfield.

Balogun will likely replace Connolly, with the Arsenal loanee making an instant impact off the bench last time out. He grabbed the assist for the winning goal two minutes after coming on and could make his first start at his new side.