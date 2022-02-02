QPR will take another look at Albion Rovers striker Kyle Doherty this month, as per a report by the Daily Record.

QPR cast their eyes over him on trial in November but the youngster suffered an injury.

However, he is back fit now and is still hoping for a dream move to England.

Doherty, 20, made his return for Albion Rovers in their defeat to Cowdenbeath last time out.

‘Just need to arrange a date’…

He has said:

“I’m going back down to QPR at some point this month. I just need to arrange a date with them, but my agent is dealing with that side of things and I’m concentrating on doing my best for Albion.

“QPR have been really good with me about the injury and they were keen to get me back down when the injury had healed up. I’ve spoken to them and it’s all good.”

More on Doherty

Doherty has made 22 appearances so far this season and has chipped in with seven goals in all competitions.

He rose up through the youth ranks at St Mirren but left the Scottish Premiership side in 2019.

Albion Rovers then swooped to sign him on a free transfer and he has since broken into their first-team in the Scottish League Two.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and QPR are now poised to take another look and weigh up whether to offer him a contract.

QPR’s development set-up

QPR’s Under-23s are managed by Paul Hall these days and Doherty could be seen as a potential addition with a view to becoming a first-team player down the line.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are currently 4th in the league table.

The R’s are two points outside the top two and are back in action this weekend against Peterborough United away in the FA Cup.