Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says he decided to appoint Shota Arveladze as their manager for his attacking style of play.

Hull City made the tough decision to sack Grant McCann last week despite beating Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

The Tigers moved swiftly for Arveladze as their new boss and he made a dream start to life at the MKM Stadium last time out.

Early goals from Tom Eaves and Keane Lewis-Potter gave the Yorkshire club a 2-0 win over Swansea City to make it three victories on the spin.

‘Very intelligent person’…

Ilicali has opened up on his decision to appoint Arveladze and has said, as per the club’s YouTube channel:

“Shota, for me, is a very intelligent person. He was very successful in his career of football and coaching. I would say that I like offensive football and I prefer to lose the game 4-3 instead of getting a draw 0-0.

“I was so lucky that I caught him in the moment when he was free so I made the offer to him and he accepted. I think it was five or six months ago and we decided to go on this journey together.”

Hull’s January business

Hull went into transfer deadline day on Monday with only one new signing in Regan Slater.

However, they left a lot of their business until late in the day and ended up boosting their attacking options by signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss on loan from Fenerbahce and Brentford respectively.

They also tied up a permanent deal for Brighton and Hove Albion loan man Ryan Longman, whilst luring midfielder Liam Walsh away from Swansea City on a temporary basis.

What next?

The Tigers are back on home soil this weekend against Preston North End and their fans will get the chance to see their new signings in action.

Arveladze’s attacking style of play worked wonders against the Swans so can he make it back-to-back wins?