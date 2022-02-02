Altrincham have signed Rotherham United defender Jake Cooper on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have brought the youngster in on a one-month deal.

Cooper, 21, has been given the green light to head out the exit door again to get some more experience under his belt.

He is in line to make his debut for his new club this weekend at home to Woking.

Loan spell this term

Cooper has spent the first-half of this season on loan in the National League North with Darlington to get some game time.

He was a hit with Alun Armstrong’s side and made 14 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from the back.

The centre-back returned to the ASSEAL New York Stadium last month but has now been sent to the National League.

Rotherham story so far

Cooper spent time on the books of the Sheffield United academy before making the short switch across South Yorkshire to Rotherham.

He has since been a regular for the Millers at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Manchester United Under-21s in 2019.

The Burnley-born man has since gone on to play twice more for Paul Warne’s side and has also been loaned out to Gateshead and Hartlepool United in the past.

Cooper has now linked up with Altrincham for the next four weeks and will be looking to help the North West club rise away from relegation danger in the fifth tier.