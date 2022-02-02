Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United’s Di’Shon Bernard on a permanent basis, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are exploring the possibility of keeping the defender at the MKM Stadium long-term.

Bernard, 21, joined the Tigers on loan last summer to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The club’s new owner, Acun Ilicali, wants him to stay at the club having already turned Ryan Longman’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion into a permanent signing.

Hull story so far

Bernard joined Hull in July on a season-long loan deal and has since made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign.

This is his first exposure to Championship football and he is currently enjoying a run in the starting XI in defence alongside Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin.

Career to date

The Londoner started his career on the books at Chelsea before moving up north to Manchester United in 2017 when he was 16.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels over the past few years and has made one first-team appearance so far for the Premier League giants in a Europa League clash against Astana a couple of years ago.

Bernard was loaned out for the first time last term to Salford City and played 31 times for the League Two club in all competitions, chipping in with two goals from defence.

He then earned himself a move two leagues up to Hull and has done enough to warrant Ilicali wanting to land him for good.