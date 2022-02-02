‘The level is irrelevant’ – Mansfield Town boss reacts to signing Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is delighted about the signing of Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.
Mansfield Town lured the Premier League midfielder to Field Mill on transfer deadline day on Monday.
Longstaff, 21, has been loaned to League Two to get plenty of game time under his belt between now and the end of the season.
He didn’t feature for the Stags in their 0-0 draw against Harrogate Town last night but could make his debut next week against Colchester United.
‘Needs to start playing football again’….
The move to the fourth tier has raised some eyebrows in the Football League over the past couple of days but Clough says the move is simply for Longstaff to get some more experience. He has said, as per the Mansfield Chad:
“The level is irrelevant. He just needs to start playing football again.
“He’s been away with Newcastle abroad last week and done a lot of training out there and will now be in with us. He will hopefully supplement our midfield and it’s games like tonight I wish we could have had him for those fresh legs.”
He added: “Matty can provide the sort of quality in these games that can make the difference. He is 21, but he’s only played 19 league games in his career so he needs to come and play some football.”
Story so far
Longstaff has been on the books at Newcastle United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the North East club.
He scored on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019 and has since gone on to make 19 more appearances for the Toon Army, 14 of which have come in the top flight.
The England youth international was loaned out to Aberdeen last summer but struggled to make an impact in Scotland.
He played just five times for the Dons before heading back to Newcastle this winter.
Mansfield move
Mansfield are eyeing promotion to League One this term and Longstaff injects some serious quality into their side.
Clough’s men are currently 6th in the league table.