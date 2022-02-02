Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is delighted about the signing of Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.

Mansfield Town lured the Premier League midfielder to Field Mill on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Longstaff, 21, has been loaned to League Two to get plenty of game time under his belt between now and the end of the season.

He didn’t feature for the Stags in their 0-0 draw against Harrogate Town last night but could make his debut next week against Colchester United.

‘Needs to start playing football again’….

The move to the fourth tier has raised some eyebrows in the Football League over the past couple of days but Clough says the move is simply for Longstaff to get some more experience. He has said, as per the Mansfield Chad:

“The level is irrelevant. He just needs to start playing football again.

“He’s been away with Newcastle abroad last week and done a lot of training out there and will now be in with us. He will hopefully supplement our midfield and it’s games like tonight I wish we could have had him for those fresh legs.”