West Brom’s hierarchy are believed to be weighing up a decision regarding the future of Valerien Ismael, as per a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom’s manager is under pressure after their inconsistent run of results.

Ismael, 46, only joined the Midlands club in the summer from fellow Championship side Barnsley.

However, his situation at the Hawthorns is currently hanging in the balance.

The Express and Star suggest the Baggies have had a few days off since their loss at Millwall last time out and their manager used the break to return to Germany.

He is now back and is due to take training today as things stand.

West Brom spell so far

West Brom turned to Ismael in June after he guided Barnsley to the play-offs last term against the odds. He penned a four-year contract.

His side are currently positioned in 5th place in the Championship table, seven points off the automatic promotion places and inside the top six on goal difference.

The Baggies have won just once in seven though and are at risk of slipping away if they can’t halt their poor run of form soon.

Next up for them is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United next week, followed by an important home clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Ismael’s time at West Brom is at a crossroads now and the club have a huge decision to make on his future over the next few days.

Prior to his move to England, the former Bayern Munich midfielder also managed FC Nurnberg, Wolfsburg and LASK.