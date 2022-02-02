Middlesbrough made an enquiry about the availability of Bristol City’s Nakhi Wells last month, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Middlesbrough looked into the possibility of luring the striker to the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window.

However, a move didn’t materialise in the end and he has remained at Ashton Gate.

Wells, 31, has scored once in 22 games in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Other interest

Bristol Live also claims that Swansea City were interested in him this winter, whilst Peterborough United have also been mentioned.

Wells could still leave Nigel Pearson’s side over the next couple of months with MLS clubs said to be keen on his services now.

Bristol City spell to date

The Bermuda international has been on the books of the Robins since January 2020 and still has another 12 months left on his contract.

He has made 89 appearances in all competitions since his move and has chipped in with 17 goals.

Prior to his switch to Bristol City a couple of years, the experienced attacker had previously had spells at Carlisle United, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and QPR.

No Middlesbrough move

Middlesbrough didn’t end up moving for Wells in the end last month and boosted their attacking options by landing Premier League pair Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun from Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal on loan respectively.

Chris Wilder’s side also brought in Riley McGree and Neil Taylor to add some more competition and depth to their squad for the rest of the campaign.