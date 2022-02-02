Former Scunthorpe United boss Russ Wilcox is back in the game with Farsley Celtic.

The National League North side have announced this appointment as their next manager on their official club website.

Wilcox, 57, has been out of the dugout since leaving Scunthorpe in 2020.

He now has the opportunity to sink his teeth into the National League North as Farsley look to make a push for survival.

Scunthorpe favourite

Wilcox is a popular figure at Scunthorpe and played for the North Lincolnshire club as well as managing them on a few occasions.

The former defender also had spells as a player at Northampton Town, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End before hanging up his boots in 2003.

He worked as the assistant manager to Brian Laws at Glanford Park and had a brief spell as their caretaker manager before having number two stints at Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Bournemouth ahead of his return to Scunny in October 2012.

Wilcox was handed the manager’s job shortly after on a permanent basis and broke the record for the longest unbeaten run at the start of a managerial tenure in a streak lasting a huge 28 games.

He guided the Iron to promotion to League One but was sacked during the season after following a poor run of form.

The Yorkshireman subsequently had a spell at York City before heading back to Scunthorpe again in January 2020 to replace Paul Hurst on a temporary basis.

New challenge

Farsley are bottom of the National League North and Wilcox’s first game will be against Chorley this weekend.