MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting admits they weren’t expecting Cardiff City to recall Max Watters last month, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

MK Dons lost their loan striker in January after his parent club decided to bring him back.

Watters, 22, was given the green light to move to Liam Manning’s side last summer to get some game time under his belt.

He was a hit with the Dons during the first-half of this season and scored seven goals in 14 games in all competitions.

‘Watters in particular’….

Losing him was a real blow for the Buckinghamshire club and Sweeting has said:

“The loan recalls were tough. It made it really tough for two or three games and I have to thank the players because we were short, there were times we couldn’t name a full bench.