MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting admits surprise at Cardiff City recalling Max Watters last month
MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting admits they weren’t expecting Cardiff City to recall Max Watters last month, as per a report by the MK Citizen.
MK Dons lost their loan striker in January after his parent club decided to bring him back.
Watters, 22, was given the green light to move to Liam Manning’s side last summer to get some game time under his belt.
He was a hit with the Dons during the first-half of this season and scored seven goals in 14 games in all competitions.
‘Watters in particular’….
Losing him was a real blow for the Buckinghamshire club and Sweeting has said:
“The loan recalls were tough. It made it really tough for two or three games and I have to thank the players because we were short, there were times we couldn’t name a full bench.
“We weren’t expecting them, and Max Watters in particular. Their recall period was really short, but Cardiff took advantage of it.”
Story so far
Cardiff swooped to sign the pacey attacker after he scored 16 goals in 19 games for League Two side Crawley Town. However, he struggled to make an impact during his first few months in Wales and was loaned out to try and regain his confidence.
He is now back with Steve Morison’s side and has made a couple of Championship appearances since his return.
The Londoner has also played for the likes of Thurrock, Ashford United and Doncaster Rovers in the past.
MK Dons’ business in the end
MK Dons has a busy winter of recruitment in the end and ended up bringing seven new faces through the entrance door.
Their new additions included attacking players like Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves and free agent Connor Wickham to try and replace Watters.
The Dons are currently 4th in League One and are four points off the top two.