Barnsley’s Michael Helik had no intention of leaving the club last month, as per Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley managed to keep hold of their defender in the January transfer window.

Helik, 26, is currently in his second season and still has another year left on his contract with the Yorkshire club.

He had no plans to head out the exit door this winter, with Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane tweeting:

Helik on staying this Jan:"My agent spoke with the club, the club told me they wanted me to stay. I wasn't fighting with them. I feel good here and I need to give something to Barnsley because they gave me a lot. It is my first club abroad. It is my aim to give them good results" — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) February 1, 2022

He has said: “My agent spoke with the club, the club told me they wanted me to stay. I wasn’t fighting with them. I feel good here and I need to something to Barnsley because they gave me a lot. It is my first club abroad. It is my aim to give them good results.” Barnsley spell so far Barnsley swooped to sign the centre-back in September 2020 and he made 49 appearances in all competitions in his first season at the club, chipping in with six goals in all competitions. The Poland international played a key role in the Tykes getting into the Championship play-offs last term under former boss Valerien Ismael. However, this season has not gone to plan for him or his side and they are currently battling for survival at the bottom end of the table. Helik’s has had some injury woes in this campaign and has only played nine times. He is back now though and appears ready to fight for his club. His commitment is refreshing to see and will further cement his popularity at Oakwell.

What next?

Pola Asbaghi’s side are back in action this weekend at home to Cardiff City, before taking on Huddersfield Town away in the FA Cup.

The Tykes are currently 24th in the table after just two wins all season and are eight points from safety.