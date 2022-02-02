Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says they did miss out on a couple of signings last month but are ‘very pleased’ with their business.

Charlton Athletic ended up strengthening their squad by bringing in four signings to The Valley.

However, it could have been more with Sandgaard suggesting they were hoping to bring in a couple of other acquisitions that didn’t work out in the end.

Speaking to the club’s official Twitter page, he has said (see tweet below):

“I think there were one, maybe two, signings that we were hoping to bring in that didn’t play out. I’d say overall I’m very pleased that we keep strengthening.

“We keep building that core team for the future so I’m actually very please. It’s a difficult window, January is always difficult.”

Who signed in the end for Charlton?

Charlton’s first bit of business in the January transfer window was luring Chuks Aneke back to the club from Birmingham City. He left last summer when his contract expired and was thrown a Championship lifeline by the Blues.

However, his move to Lee Bowyer’s side didn’t work out and he has now returned to bolster Johnnie Jackson’s attacking options. He scored 16 goals in all competitions last term.

The Addicks have loaned Juan Castillo and Nile John from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. They will provide useful competition and depth for the second-half of the season, especially when the games start coming thick and fast at the tail end of the campaign.

Scott Fraser then became their last addition on Monday. The Scotsman was a hit at previous clubs Burton Albion and MK Dons but struggled to make an impact at Ipswich Town after moving to Portman Road last summer.

The left-footed midfielder injects quality into Charlton’s midfield ranks and will have a point to prove after his spell with the Tractor Boys.