Liverpool remain confident of signing Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho this summer, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Liverpool missed out on a deal to land him on deadline day.

Carvalho, 19, still has a chance of moving to Anfield at the end of the season though and the Reds will try and get him on a pre-contract agreement.

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fulham story so far

Carvalho had a spell in the academy at Benfica before moving to England. He caught the eye playing for non-league side Balham before Fulham swooped in for him.

He has since progressed up through the youth ranks of the London club and was handed his first professional contract in May 2020 running until June this year.

The Cottagers gave him his first-team debut in a League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday in September 2020 and he ended up making six appearances for them last term, four of which came in the Premier League.

He has since become a key player for Marco Silva’s side in the Championship in this campaign and has fired seven goals in 17 matches.

What next?

Carvalho is staying at Craven Cottage until the end of this season after his move to Liverpool fell through on Monday.

His immediate focus will now switch back on Fulham’s push for promotion.

However, Liverpool haven’t cooled their interest in him by any means and hope to land him this summer when his contract expires as they look to bolster their ranks.