Robert Snodgrass has Championship interest following his departure from West Bromwich Albion, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Scotland international parted company with West Brom on deadline day.

Snodgrass, 34, is now a free agent and is believed to be wanted by some unnamed second tier clubs.

He made league six appearances for the Baggies in all competitions during the first-half of this season but hasn’t played since November under Valerien Ismael.

West Brom spell

West Brom swooped to sign the veteran in January 2021 and he played eight times for them in the Premier League last term before their relegation.

He still had six months left on his contract at the Hawthorns but has been given the green light to find a new home.

Vastly experienced

Snodgrass is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 550 appearances in his career to date.

The winger started out at Livingston before moving down to England in 2008 to spend four years at Leeds United.

Norwich City came calling in 2012 and he scored 14 goals in 74 games for the Canaries to earn a move to Hull City.

Snodgrass then became a real hit with the Tigers and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the club under Steve Bruce.

West Ham United eventually lured him away from East Yorkshire and he has since also played for Aston Villa.

He is a decent option for clubs still needing reinforcements now and will be weighing up his next move.