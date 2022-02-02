Sunderland’s managerial vacancy is attracting a lot of interest, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland have begun the process of finding a new manager as they look to replace Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats have a big decision to make on the direction they want to take as a football club now.

They are currently 3rd in the League One table and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

Lee Johnson’s spell

Last weekend’s 6-0 hammering at Bolton Wanderers was the final straw for ex-Oldham Athletic and Bristol City boss Johnson.

It was a slight surprise to see the North East club part company with him just before transfer deadline day and the club still having a very strong chance of promotion.

However, it appears Sunderland want someone with some fresh ideas and a new approach to get them over the line and back into the Championship.

Johnson moved to the Stadium of Light in December 2020 and won 51.3% of games at the helm.

January business

Sunderland had a very impressive January transfer window and ended up bringing in the likes of Trai Hume, Jay Matete, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Danny Batth and Jermain Defoe in the end.

They also let Aiden O’Brien, Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Josh Hawkes head out the exit door to clear some space in their ranks for new additions.

Whoever takes over from Johnson will inherit a squad with a nice blend of youth and experience, with some serious quality in attacking areas.