Cardiff City face a difficult second half of the season with Steve Morison’s men battling hard to avoid relegation.

The Bluebirds have faced a turbulent first half of the campaign due to a stripped down squad leaving Morison with the limited choice of veterans, youngsters and short term loanees. City are sitting just above the drop zone in 20th – only six points being difference between them and the bottom three.

Here, we take a look at Cardiff City’s top five performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. Ryan Giles – 6.76

The creative winger spent the first half of the season in the Welsh capital before being recalled from his loan by Wolves. During his time at the Cardiff City Stadium, Giles grabbed a crucial nine assists but failed to find the back of the net himself.

Now at Blackburn Rovers on loan, in his brief spell Giles made an important impact and his assists could be a key factor in Cardiff’s lucky escape this season.

4. Sean Morrison – 6.88

The City captain has been an ever present figure over the years but has been in the squad sporadically this season. This maybe due to the number of options at centre-back with four other players fighting for a place in the starting line-up.

Despite this, Morrison has scored three goals in 15 games and has won on average five aerials duels per game.

3. Kieffer Moore – 6.90

The Welsh international has had an underwhelming campaign when compared to his superb 20 goal season last year. After making 22 appearances in the Championship, Moore left on transfer deadline day for an estimated £5million to promotion contenders Bournemouth.

Moore also spent a bit of time on the sideline after to contracting COVID-19. Due to this, he was only able to find the net five times but was still able to win 5.3 aerial battles per game.

2. Joe Ralls – 7.00

In his tenth year at the club, Ralls has been a bright spark in what has so far been a torrid season for the Bluebirds. T

hroughout the year, Ralls has shown his passion and devotion to the club with his determined performances. Even though he was recovering from an injury at the start of the season, Ralls came back fighting with 18 appearances, five assists and an impressive 76% passing success rate.

1. Aden Flint – 7.04

Flint has proven himself to be a consistent presence in the centre of defence and has even been a threat going forward on occasions.

The defender has acted as a mentor for the inexperienced Mark McGuinness and has shown his leadership skills several times this season. Flint has made 22 appearances so far and has even grabbed himself four goals and the Man of the Match award twice.