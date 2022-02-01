Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed that new loan signing Tino Anjorin will remain with Chelsea for a little longer as he continues his recovery from injury.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow but hasn’t featured since October due to a fractured metatarsal.

The injury limited the attacking midfielder to nine appearances for the Russian outfit, with Anjoring chipping in with one assist in the process.

Now, Terriers boss Corberan has provided an update on Anjorin’s bid to return to full fitness upon the confirmation of his loan move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Spaniard confirmed that the 20-year-old will remain with parent club Chelsea until around the middle of the month. Then, once the final stages of his recovery are complete, Anjorin will begin to integrate with his Huddersfield Town teammates.

Here’s what Corberan had to say on the situation:

“He’s now in the last stages of recovery from his injury.

“He will be working with the Chelsea medical staff until more or less the middle of this month, at which point he’ll come here to make the last part of his recovery with us and to start to integrate with the team.”

A new Chelsea starlet…

Anjorin joins fellow Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill at Huddersfield Town, and it will be hoped that the midfielder can emulate Colwill’s form since linking up with the Championship club.

The young defender has been a huge hit since linking up with the Terriers, nailing down a starting spot in Corberan’s side. He has proven to be one of the second tier’s signings of the season, so Huddersfield will be in for a treat if Anjorin can get to the same level as his Chelsea counterpart.

Anjorin has starred at youth level for Chelsea, proving to be a goal threat from midfield.

Able to feature in a range of attacking roles, the youngster has already played five times for Chelsea’s senior side.